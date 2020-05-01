COVID-19 Complicates DPW Truck Purchases

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have even found their way into St. Johnsbury’s truck procurement plans.
The town had planned to purchase a ten-wheel Western Star dump truck for its public works department this year at a cost of $147,000.
But DPW Director Steven Beauregard told the board on Monday that the pandemic had effectively shut-down new truck production.
“Because of COVID-19, all the major manufacturers are closed until July 1,” said Beauregard. “And then, when they do have start-up, they think it’ll be very slow because all their suppliers need to also start-up.”
The shut-down effectively delays the purchase of the dump truck until after the fiscal year ends on June 30.
But Beauregard came to the board with plan to swap this year’s equipment purchases with next year’s planned purchases.
The basic details involve postponing the dump truck purchase until the new fiscal year begins in July and use this year’s money to complete next year’s planned purchase of two Ford pick-up trucks (an F-350 and an F-550), a used excavator and a new trailer for the excavator at a total cost of $163,172.
Beauregard said the town would not have to wait for the trucks and the excavator to be built.
“We’ve gone looking at dealers’ lots and seeing what’s on dealers’ lots and I found a couple trucks that will work.” said Beauregard. “It’s all equipment that’s already budgeted for in next year’s budget.”
The board approved the switch unanimously.
Beauregard is planning to buy the pick-ups off Ford dealer lots in Claremont, N.H. and St. Albans and the excavator from either a Danville equipment dealer or an Essex Junction equipment dealer. He told the board he had previously sought bids from seven different Ford dealerships for the pick-ups.
Select Board Chairman Jeff Moore, who owns a Chevrolet dealership in Wells River, said he would have liked to see bids for taxpayer funded equipment go out to all St. Johnsbury car and truck dealerships - not just local Ford dealers.
“Most everybody in this room knows that I am a car dealer,” said Moore. “I would never accept a bid if it came in from the town of St. Johnsbury. Nor would I submit one. And I’ve made that clear to most people in the town of St. Johnsbury. But I believe we do have some local dealers I would have liked to have seen have the opportunity to bid.”
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the new equipment will be delivered by June 30 and the dump truck will likely be ready for purchase and delivery in the fall.
