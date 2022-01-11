COVID-19 Detected In St. Johnsbury General Population Units

The Vermont Department of Corrections announced Tuesday afternoon that three new cases of COVID-19 had been identified during isolation testing of symptomatic incarcerated individuals at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury. The tests were performed Saturday and Tuesday, with results returned Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon.
The positive individuals are from two units in the same building. DOC Public Information Officer Rachel Feldman stated the facility is on full lockdown and contact tracing is underway. The DOC and Department of Health will coordinate follow-up testing of the facility.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 12 incarcerated individuals are considered positive across five Vermont facilities, including 1 current case at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Statewide, there are currently 50 positive staff cases across six correctional facilities, six field offices and DOC’s Central Office. This includes 6 positive staff members at NECC and 7 positive staff at Northern State Correctional Facility.
