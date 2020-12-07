COVID-19 Exacerbates Need For Substitute Teachers

School buses from Butler's Bus Service wait outside the St. Johnsbury School on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to collect students at the end of the school day. (Photo by Dana Gray)

State and local school officials are exploring ways to meet a critical shortage of substitute teachers across the state.

The longstanding issue has taken on new urgency as some schools grapple with staffing issues while teachers are forced to quarantine because of diagnosis or possible exposure to COVID-19. Some schools have been forced to transition classes and grades to remote learning because of staffing shortages that might not have been necessary with adequate substitutes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments