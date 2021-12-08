COVID-19 In New Hampshire:DHMC Frustrated By Low Vaccination Rate, Concerned About Rising Hospitalizations

As North Country hospitals feel the strain of treating more critically ill COVID-19 patients, officials at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center have expressed frustration at New Hampshire’s low vaccination rate and concerns about the latest surge that they said is preventable, and taking beds and resources away from non-COVID patients and procedures.
During a remote press conference on Wednesday, representatives at the Lebanon-based hospital said 22 months into the pandemic the current situation in New Hampshire is at a dangerous point for hospitals, patients and healthcare workers feeling burnout, and it could grow worse as cases typically rise around the holidays.
“New Hampshire holds two unfortunate honors,” said Joanne Conroy, CEO and president of DHMC. “We have the highest seven-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the entire country, and we are the least vaccinated state in New England.”
The science and effectiveness of vaccines and boosters reducing the severity of the illness, hospitalizations and deaths is solid, but misinformation about vaccines is exacerbating the current surge in cases, she said.
“It is frustrating that we find that the evidence and our pleas are being ignored in the midst of a surge of COVID-19 cases that is stressing our industry and our individual facilities, our doctors, our nurses and the many other health care workers who provide critical support in our hospitals who have been the front-line heroes of the pandemic and are leaving the workforce in multitudes,” said Conroy. “These surges of COVID-19 were and are preventable … People who could have avoided hospitalizations are taking beds and taking resources that are needed by other critically ill patients, and all because they or somebody close to them refused to be vaccinated. The most immediate relief we need now is for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted.”
Masking, physical distancing, and hand-washing are also needed to relieve the strain of an overworked health care system, she said.
“We need to think far less about politics and personal agendas, and think far more about our choices and consider our responsibilities as members of our community and the needs of our society and needs of our families,” said Conroy. “140 people with COVID-19-related illnesses in New Hampshire died in the month of November. That’s 140 empty chairs at holiday tables … Think about it — 140 people in our small, rural state, and it may only get worse over the next group of holidays.”
Michael Calderwood, chief quality officer and the infectious disease lead at DHMC, said New Hampshire is currently at its worst point than at any time during the pandemic.
Statewide, 42 percent of intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 15 percent of all hospitalized patients in New Hampshire are COVID patients, he said.
New Hampshire also has a vaccination rate of 65 percent, far below the minimum 75-percent rate needed to begin reducing deaths, he said.
“It’s really discouraging and disappointing that we actually have the tools that are needed to fight this pandemic and yet, at least over the last month or so, we appear to be losing,” said Calderwood.
The number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are returning to high levels, both where the state was before vaccines and in many cases rising above it, he said.
Every community across the state is at substantial risk of community transmission, and hospitalizations across the state are 50 percent higher than they were at the end of December 2020, and they’re continuing to rise, said Calderwood.
“We do know that those who are vaccinated have a much lower risk of getting severe illness, ending up in the hospital, ending up in the ICU, or dying,” he said. “We are also getting information that those who are vaccinated and boosted have good protection even against the newest variants that are coming out.”
While breakthrough infections among the vaccinated occasionally occur, the symptoms are almost always minor and require minimal amounts of care as opposed to those who are critical and dying, said Calderwood.
Edward Merrens, chief clinical officer at DHMC, said COVID-19 doesn’t care about one’s political party or where they get their news and is instead an equal opportunity virus.
While severe symptoms were seen last year in older and immuno-comprised people, many in those groups are now vaccinated and severe cases among them have since dropped, he said.
Not so among the younger cohorts.
“Nearly 20 percent of the patients that we are seeing in the hospital are younger than 40, and you’re 14 times more likely to die if you’ve not been vaccinated,” said Merrens.
Vaccination is the tool that will allow the state to get beyond the pandemic and residents should trust the science, he said.
Although Vermont is having a surge, it’s not to the same level as being experienced in New Hampshire, and that can be seen in Vermont’s lower case numbers, hospitalizations and available beds, and it reflects Vermont’s high rate of vaccinations, said Calderwood.
The bigger impact is hospitals stopping elective surgeries because of the COVID burden and critically ill patients, some requiring ventilators, in emergency rooms while waiting for beds, said Merrens.
With 40 percent of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients, the hospital has to work hard to find a bed for patients who’ve had heart attacks or strokes and sometimes there isn’t one available in the state, said Conroy.
“Preventable admissions to the ICU from people who are unvaccinated and have COVID-19 is straining the resources that are available to take care of those other patients,” she said.
State Ramps Up Efforts
Statewide, out of a New Hampshire population of 1.36 million, 1,184 new cases were reported Wednesday, with 1,200 to 1,300 new cases the daily average in the last week, and there are currently 9,858 people with active infections, Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, said Wednesday during a COVID press conference with Gov. Chris Sununu.
The positivity rate for all tests continues to be high, at about 12.3 percent, he said.
“Unfortunately, our hospitalizations and deaths have continued to increase,” said Chan. “Currently, there are 452 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, and, unfortunately, we have 11 new deaths from COVID-19 to report today, bringing the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 to 1,758 … We’re averaging around six new people dying each day.”
He recommended that anyone 5 and older get vaccinated.
The winter surge will likely continue in the state for at least a few more weeks, and it’s still undetermined if or how the Omicron variant of the virus (the current predominant strain is Delta) will change the future virus landscape in New Hampshire, said Sununu.
On the upside, the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) will be providing 24 to 36 staff members to help at all hospitals in the next few weeks, and that assistance can open up entire wings in hospitals where there is a need today, he said.
FEMA is also providing about 30 paramedics in the state and assigning them to hospitals with the highest COVID-19 numbers to take the burden off of emergency rooms, said Sununu.
The New Hampshire Army National Guard will also provide some of its members at hospitals to allow hospitals to flex their staff to meet demands, he said.
On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Executive Council approved a $6 million contract for a strike team of health care workers to open up hospital capacity.
The state is also expediting immediate and temporary licensing for nurses and nursing assistants to help add more of them to a chronic nursing staff shortage across the state.
“The demand of what is happening in the hospitals is scary stuff,” said Sununu. “It’s a younger group than we’ve seen in the past.”
Four hundred and fifty COVID patients occupying beds when other health care needs have to be met is a huge burden on the state, he said.
Four new fixed vaccination sites will be set up across the state, with a North Country site in Berlin.
