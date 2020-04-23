If Coronavirus-infected inmates at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) develop symptoms that require hospital care, they will be transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
But that doesn’t mean they won’t also be seen locally at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) in St. Johnsbury.
According to Department of Corrections Facilities Executive Al Cormier, the treatment and transfer of seriously ill inmates will be decided by medical professionals at NERCF and at the hospitals.
“Those discussions would be between our providers that are on site and NVRH to determine whether they would take them there first for observation or go directly to UVM,” said Cormier. “That decision would be made by the medical providers at both the DOC and NVRH.”
But while planned transfers will likely end up at UVM, the treatment of COVID-19 positive inmates who require emergency medical intervention won’t be much different than it is now - except the patients will be covered in personal protective equipment before they are loaded into an ambulance for transport.
According to an agreement reached last week between the DOC, NVRH, The Vermont Emergency Operations Center and CALEX Ambulance, COVID-19 positive inmates suffering from injuries or general medical emergencies will likely end up at the NVRH.
“During a medical emergency, corrections staff should dial 911 to request an emergency ambulance response,” reads the agreement. “Ambulance staff will follow Vermont Emergency Medical Services (EMS) protocols to assess, treat and transport the inmate as necessary (generally to the closest appropriate emergency department).”
Cormier said those inmates will be in a protective gowns, facemasks, eye protection and gloves for the ride to the hospital.
“It’s no different than them being in the unit right now,” said Cormier. “They come out for a shower, they gotta have their mask on so they’re protected in that environment and going out of the facility they’d be protected as well to prevent the spread from themselves.”
While there were issues with communications between the DOC and St. Johnsbury in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, the state/local relationship seems to have gotten better recently especially around the negotiation of the new EMS agreement.
“Although we were frustrated with the initial lack of communication, it has since improved,” said NVRH CEO Shawn Tester on Thursday. “The Department of Corrections has been transparent and collaborative over the last week. We support the current plan laid out by the DOC. Our worst fears of being overwhelmed by critically ill patients from corrections have not been realized and our hospital has not been impacted. We realize, as the closest hospital to the facility, we have an obligation to care for those patients in an emergency situation and we will.”
CALEX Ambulance CEO Michael J. Wright also said he was satisfied with the agreement.
“We requested a few minor changes and then it was approved by all agencies,” said Wright. “CALEX wanted to assure that we provided the very best care and had clear direction on how our agency would handle any request for medical transport. We now have written, agreed-upon guidelines for how we will handle any requests for medical transport. Our staff is fully prepared to provide the most appropriate clinical care while the COVID-19 inmates are being housed in St. Johnsbury.”
NVRH Chief Nursing Officer Julie Schneckenburger was also part of those discussions.
“The communication with DOC has been going well,” said Schneckenburger. “They listened to our concerns and were very responsive. They changed some of their protocols to address our concerns. They send us health status updates every day on every person. This is important because it lets us know if someone’s condition is getting worse and we can be ready for them if they need to come here for care.”
St. Johnsbury Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Jon Bouffard said he is satisfied with the protections provided in the agreement.
“I believe that the Department of Corrections worked diligently to assure the needs of the community and the concerns of the community were addressed,” said Bouffard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.