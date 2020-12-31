COVID-19 Outbreak Kills 2 At Craftsbury Community Care Center

In happier times, residents at the Craftsbury Community Care Center enjoy activities. (Courtesy Photo)

CRAFTSBURY — Two elderly residents have died from COVID-19 since Christmas Day at the Craftsbury Community Care Center, state and center officials said Thursday.

The deaths occurred during an outbreak affecting 15 residents - including the two who died - and 13 staff members of the assisted living facility as of mid-afternoon Thursday, said Penelope Doherty, a member of the center’s board of directors.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Load comments