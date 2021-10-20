COVID-19 Positive Case Reported At NVU Johnson Campus

JOHNSON — A COVID-19 positive case was reported at the Johnson campus of Northern Vermont University (NVU), the university’s spokeswoman, Sylvia Plumb said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.
There have been 18 positive cases at Johnson and four on the Lyndon campus this semester, Plumb said. Isolation and contact tracing are underway. NVU requires vaccinations for students and all visitors over 12. There is also an indoor mask requirement.
“We have prepared for this and have taken appropriate action,” Plumb said. “We urge those who can be vaccinated to do so for the health of our communities and that individuals mask when in public.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.