COVID-19 Positive Case Reported At NVU Johnson Campus
JOHNSON — A COVID-19 positive case was reported at the Johnson campus of Northern Vermont University (NVU), the university’s spokeswoman, Sylvia Plumb said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 18 positive cases at Johnson and four on the Lyndon campus this semester, Plumb said. Isolation and contact tracing are underway. NVU requires vaccinations for students and all visitors over 12. There is also an indoor mask requirement.

“We have prepared for this and have taken appropriate action,” Plumb said. “We urge those who can be vaccinated to do so for the health of our communities and that individuals mask when in public.”

