COVID-19 Surge Site At St. J Prison Shuts Down

The COVID-19 surge site at the state prison in St. Johnsbury is shutting down.
The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) said Friday the inmate isolation facility set-up inside three wings at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility (NERCF) on Route 5 are no longer needed.
“Bravo, Charlie and Delta units are empty,” said DOC Facilities Executive Al Cormier. “Nobody in recovery. Nobody in quarantine. On Monday, we start re-populating with general population inmates.”
In addition, Cormier said DOC staff members and medical personnel who staffed the surge site are no longer staying at the nearby Comfort Inn & Suites in St. Johnsbury. Hotel officials say the Comfort Inn re-opened to the public for business on Thursday in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines.
At one point, the NERCF surge site was isolating over 30 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans at the start of the pandemic.
The DOC decided to close the St. Johnsbury surge site after testing results received this week showed no positive inmates or staff in any of Vermont’s correctional facilities.
“And we’re not pending any tests right now,” said Cormier. “We have no symptomatic inmates, we have no tests pending. We have no inmates in any type of isolation. We are still quarantining inmates as they come in - any new intakes will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored and tests provided after seven (days). But no isolation cases and no pending tests.”
Cormier said the DOC is now fully prepared to handle any future COVID-19 outbreaks behind bars.
“All of our facilities have isolation plans,” said Cormier. “Plans for isolation units to stand-up within their own facilities. Should there be a massive outbreak - like we saw in Northwest at the onslaught of this - we would be prepare to re-establish that surge facility in St. Johnsbury. But we’re also in a place now where the protocols we’ve implemented, the testing strategies we’ve done, the testing strategies we will continue to implement - will hopefully continue to mitigate those risks of that virus coming into a facility.”
Cormier said the COVID-19 strategy used by the DOC is now getting a lot of attention outside of Vermont.
“It proves that what we had done worked,” said Cormier. “And now we’re a model for not only the country, but the world. We’ve been speaking with agencies across the world - literally - through the International Association of Corrections.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.