ST. JOHNSBURY — Kevin and Deb Powers and their family embarked last August on what Kevin calls “the trip of a lifetime” to Alaska to visit family, fish and go whale watching.
Not long after returning to the Northeast Kingdom, the couple’s daughter-in-law called to tell the Powers that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Kevin had not been feeling well, and it clicked that that was likely the reason.
He had just set up his booth for his St. Johnsbury-based American National insurance agency at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds, where his wife volunteers in the children’s area, and was looking forward to the fair, held in late August each year.
A total of 12 of the Powers family and significant others had gathered for the trip to Anchorage, and eight of them, including Kevin and Deb, would come down with the Delta variant of COVID-19.
“Right after we went there, it was the peak of Delta,” in the area of Alaska they had visited, said Kevin, in an interview at his insurance agency on Friday morning. They had come from different states, and on several different flights, so they suspect they caught it while in Alaska, possibly on a whale watch, he said.
The couple reside with his mother, who is 95, and they were all vaccinated against COVID-19, but the boosters were still a ways off from being available at that time in the pandemic.
“Deb and my youngest daughter and I all tested positive for COVID on the 24th of August,” said Kevin.
That weekend, Deb took him to Littleton Regional Hospital, the closest hospital to his Waterford home. He was given treatment there, including steroids, and spent two nights at the hospital. Deb, being positive herself, could not go into the hospital, and they spoke via text and on the phone.
It was just the beginning of the couple being separated due to Kevin’s case of COVID.
Coming home from the hospital those first two nights, Kevin compared it to catching a fish and throwing it back on the bank to watch it die.
“I just kept kept getting worse every day,” he said.
One day he tried to go for a walk and had to call his daughter to come pick him up; he couldn’t make it home.
On Sept. 6th, he was re-admitted to Littleton and Deb had to leave him again because she was still within the window from having had COVID-19 herself that she could not go inside; her case was not as bad as her husband’s.
Kevin had a blood clot in his right lung, and COVID pneumonia in both lungs. He was treated with monoclonal antibodies and placed prone.
Two days later, he took part with his doctor in a video conference with a doctor from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. The consulting doctor said, “What you really need is to be on a vent.”
They could wait 24 hours or vent him right away – his oxygen levels were dangerously low and he had to be kept prone to keep his numbers from plummeting.
Kevin asked, “Why are we waiting 24 hours? Let’s do this and get it done.”
“From that point, I don’t remember much,” said Kevin.
“Deb said people’s phones were blowing up … I told people I loved them … that kind of stuff,” in messages. He remembers the doctors, seeing the monitors, and then after being intubated, not much else. He sent pictures of himself all connected and with tubes, but doesn’t remember sending them.
To be kept prone and on a ventilator meant he needed a special type of bed, and one was located at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H.; arrangements to have Kevin sent via Dartmouth ambulance, where he would be kept on the ventilator in transit, were made, and he was moved to Elliot.
His son and daughter-in-law live 10 minutes from there, so that was a God-send, said Kevin, and they were able to come visit often, and pray with – and for him – at the hospital.
Kevin said prayer from the couple’s church family, the Concord Community Church, and through friends’ of friends the world over helped him through his 46 days in the hospital, more than half of which he was vented.
“I was intubated for 23 days,” shared Kevin. He had a blood infection and bacterial pneumonia, as well, he said.
He continued to be partially intubated for another week, which was difficult, he said.
Toward the end of his stay at Elliot, when Kevin had begged to be sent home after defying the odds, a nurse who had cared for him when was heavily sedated on the ventilator came to visit him.
She told him that morning after morning she could not believe that his card was still in the file - that he was still alive.
A respiratory nurse who had cared for him at Littleton early on later shared how deeply it had affected him to see a vaccinated patient have to go on a ventilator.
There were “obviously dips and valleys” during the more than seven weeks of being hospitalized, shared Kevin, noting the health care workers were amazing, praising the doctors who helped to save his life, the heroic nurses, nurses’ aides, and everyone involved in his battle to make it.
“I am a man of faith,” shared Kevin. “I believe in the power of prayer. I had thousands and thousands of people praying for me across every continent.”
He said, “I told the doctors and nurses, ‘I don’t want to die,’” he wanted to come home to see his eldest daughter be married this spring, his youngest daughter graduate from St. Johnsbury Academy.
Just before coming home, he was able to have most of his family join him in the hospital to celebrate his 57th birthday.
A devoted nurse’s aide who had sat at his bedside many hours, told him he needed “a spa day” and she washed his hair and got him spruced up for the party in his hospital room.
Being on a ventilator for 23 days - then partially for another week - is a long time. “When it goes past 14 or 15 days … it’s not great statistics,” said Kevin. He lost a friend to COVID-19 during the pandemic, and knows of two pastors who also died from COVID-19.
A relative in Rutland recently showed a man who was insisting that COVID-19 is not real photos of Kevin on the trip to Alaska proudly holding a fish he had caught, and then just after he returned home using a walker, down nearly 50 pounds from last summer.
The man didn’t believe it was the same person.
“I got to share my faith with a lot of people in the hospital,” said Kevin. “I don’t know how people face life and death without a hope.”
He said, “My church family has meant a lot,” from meals delivered to his home, to prayers and acts of kindness helping his family through the long recovery has been incredible. “I don’t know how we would have gotten through it without our church.”
For Deb’s part, it was scary, knowing every night for so many nights that when she went to sleep that Kevin, her husband of almost 36 years, may not make it through the night.
“I didn’t want to go to sleep,” she shared. “It was hard telling his mom, who is 95 … ” that Kevin was being placed on the ventilator early on.
Like her husband, Deb is grateful for the care of the hospital teams, “The nurses were awesome,” and kind when she called to check in often, she said.
She laughs when she remembers one of the first things Kevin, who was given a tracheotomy during his time in the hospitals, said, “What’s the word on the street?”
It’s nice to share a laugh about how Kevin’s conversation came back, she counts on him to keep the conversations going, and when the texts would go dark some days when he couldn’t speak, that was scary.
“He’s on the road to recovery,” said Deb, smiling up at her husband as they posed for a photo on Friday morning. “It could have been a lot worse.”
Gratitude For Rebecca
Kevin credits his former office manager, Rebecca Malgeri, who died in an early February car accident in Hardwick, with keeping his business flourishing during his long sickness; he tears up speaking about what she meant - and means still - to the team, and how hard it’s been to have to learn to go on without her.
A video his company made about how the insurance agency in St. Johnsbury was able to do so well even during Kevin’s long battle with COVID-19 and Deb’s having to take time away to help care for him was shared with Rebecca the last time Kevin saw her. The recording made clear the agency could not have gotten through that time without her dedication. “Rebecca was the definition of impeccable,” said Kevin of her work skills “… and she was a better person than that.”
