COVID-19 Testing Changes Ahead For St. J Area

ST. JOHNSBURY — A partnership between Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) and Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) has provided COVID-19 testing and vaccination services to meet the needs of the local community throughout the pandemic.
As the pandemic continues, and treatment and intervention therapies evolve, NVRH will be shifting its focus from community-wide testing services to pre-operative and provider-ordered testing. Supported by a state contract, the community-wide COVID-19 testing services will be absorbed by NCHC effective Jan. 3, 2022.
NVRH will end walk-in and community-wide testing services effective Dec. 30, 2021. NCHC will expand its testing schedule at Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice (located in the parking lot at 161 Sherman Drive) as of Jan. 3 to include the following days and times: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 3:30-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
“NCHC is well poised to be able to take on the additional testing at our Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice location,” Chris Towne, Northern Counties’ chief strategy officer, said. “We are committed to doing what we can to provide these essential services. Our partnership with NVRH is crucial to helping our communities stay as safe and healthy as possible, and it has led to expanded opportunities for testing, vaccinations, and treatment.”
As treatment options for COVID-19 have evolved, NVRH has integrated these therapies into existing operations, including Monoclonal Antibody Treatment (MAB). MAB infusions are administered to patients who are COVID positive and are at high risk for severe symptoms or hospitalization. “MAB infusions, when administered to the right patients at the right time, can be effective in heading off potential hospitalization,” Towne said.
“NVRH is fortunate to host one of three FEMA teams assigned to Vermont to broaden the availability of Monoclonal Antibody Treatments for early COVID as these treatments reduce the need for hospitalization by 70%,” stated NVRH chief medical officer Dr. Michael Rousse. “NVRH was the first location in the state to offer these treatments back in December 2020. We have given 161 infusions on-site to date. Our pharmacy has distributed a total of 250 MABs to our community, and Little Rivers Health Care in Wells River has begun giving injections of MAB using our pharmacy.
“If you use the original study statistics as predictors…that’s possibly 18-20 hospitalizations and 2-4 deaths prevented. Good stuff!”
NVRH’s COVID Operations Center coordinates MAB infusions. Those recently diagnosed with COVID can call their primary care provider, and they can help arrange MAB treatment, or call Vermont Department of Health at (802) 863-7240.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.