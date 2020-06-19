COVID-19 Testing Offered At Area Pop-up Clinics

ST. JOHNSBURY — COVID-19 testing was held in St. Johnsbury on Friday afternoon, with plans to continue the Friday afternoon pop-up clinics into next month and possibly August.
That was the word from Justin Barton-Kaplin, Newport district director of the state Department of Health who was in town to assist with the clinic, as tents were set up nearby the state’s St. Johnsbury office for people wanting to be tested for coronavirus. “It’s being done in partnership with the local EMS, Calex Ambulance,” he noted.
It’s their fourth clinic in St. Johnsbury. Two were held at the St. Johnsbury Community Health Center, Barton-Kaplin said, while the last two have been held in the parking lot behind one of the smaller round annex buildings behind Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue.
Pop-up clinics are happening in every health district in state, Barton-Kaplin noted. They will continue into July, “and it sounds like also August,” he said. The idea of the clinics “is to increase testing capacity around the state to make sure that people who are asymptomatic have avenues for testing, whether they’re under quarantine or traveling here from another state … it’s a means of additional access.”
The district office was chosen to host the clinics in the event of bad weather. “If there were a thunderstorm we’d have to move everyone inside and close down the clinic. Safety is paramount,” Barton-Kaplin remarked.
The last two clinics in St. Johnsbury, “we’ve had 75, 100 people tested,” Justin said. “We had 70-72 registered for the one today [Friday], and right now we’re capping at 75 tests.”
Specimens collected from Friday’s clinic “will be taken by courier to public health laboratory in Burlington,” Barton-Kaplin said. “Typically, if people have a positive result they would be contacted by phone within 24-48 hours. If a negative result, we’re still mailing those, so [they would arrive] sometime next week.”
