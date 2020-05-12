The two hospitals in the Northeast Kingdom have significantly increased the number of tests completed for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury has tested 677 people as of May 7, up from 452 on April 29.
There have been a total of 13 people who tested positive for the virus since testing began.
Once again there are no patients being treated for COVID-19 at NVRH.
North Country Hospital in Newport City has conducted 419 COVID-19 tests as of May 7, says Oren Martin, director of labs at NCH.
That’s up from 291 two weeks before that.
Of those tested, five people tested positive in the past week, he said.
The state of Vermont’s map of positive cases shows most in the NEK are centered in and around the population centers of Newport City, St. Johnsbury, Hardwick and Canaan.
Martin looked at testing data cited last week by USA Today, and said he was gratified to see the state of Vermont has peaked in the number of infections and has flattened the curve and the numbers are declining. That’s compared to other states where numbers are still increasing, he said.
That’s in part due to the social changes Vermonters made by staying home and shutting down the economy to all but essentials to stop the surge and avoid a flood of patients at local hospitals, Martin stated.
“Worry – that as we relax about this – our rate will jump up,” he added.
