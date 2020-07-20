Racial health disparities existed before COVID-19.
The pandemic simply unmasked them.
“It’s just that we are unable to un-see them anymore,” said family physician Marie-Elizabeth Ramas of Nashua.
Public health leaders discussed COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on minority groups during a roundtable talk with Sen. Maggie Hassan on Monday.
The statistics show the inequality.
In New Hampshire, minority residents account for 10 percent of the population but are 25 percent of positive coronavirus cases and 21 percent of hospitalizations.
The two most affected groups are Hispanic/Latino residents (3.9 percent of the population, 12 percent of confirmed cases, 10.5 percent of hospitalizations) and Black/African American residents (1.4 percent of the population, 6 percent of cases, 4.9 percent of hospitalizations).
“We need to keep in mind that these inequities highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic … have been present all along,” said Melina Hill Walker of Endowment For Health.
There are many reasons to explain the racial divide, health leaders said.
Minority groups have less access to quality health care, housing and personal protective equipment; face language barriers and economic challenges; and are more likely to be front-line or essential workers, which poses a greater exposure risk.
“The racial disparities that many people have known were present for a long time have really been exacerbated by the virus in any number of different ways from healthcare to housing to criminal justice and everything in between,” Hassan said.
The issue of racial equity in healthcare is a growing concern in New Hampshire.
The state had become more diverse in the last decade but Black and Hispanic residents face significantly higher poverty levels and lower income levels than non-Hispanic white residents, according to a recently published report by the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute.
The report concludes, “Black, African American, Hispanic, and Latino residents of New Hampshire face considerably greater resource limitations, on average, and the associated implications complicate their abilities to recover from this crisis and to have the same opportunities as other New Hampshire residents. Building an economic recovery that lifts all Granite Staters equitably and helps ensure those previously disadvantaged unjustly are equitably included will help make all individuals and families in New Hampshire stronger, and will help ensure a better future for New Hampshire’s children.”
With those concerns in mind, Hassan returns to Washington to push for a new COVID relief package.
Democrats pushed a $3 trillion bill through the House but Senate Republicans are expected to counter with a $1 trillion offer.
Hassan pledged to support measures that tackle racial equity when negotiations get underway.
“We need to make sure that as we are supporting our economy and supporting people’s health, that we address the kind of racial and ethnic disparities that we have been discussing today,” she said. “When we talk about where want to go, we not only need to talk about the type of aid that needs to flow to the front lines but where it needs to go, how it needs to get there and how we’re going to make sure it helps people in all of our communities and in places where there are disparities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.