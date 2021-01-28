COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Wrinkles Persist In North Country

Challenges and confusion persist with the Tier 1b vaccination roll-out in the North Country, but state Sen. Erin Hennessey- R-Littleton, is hoping they'll be resolved in the next few days. (Courtesy photo)

The wrinkles in the Tier 1b vaccination roll-out persist as some appointments made have been canceled again and not everyone with a canceled appointment knows it’s been called off and that they have to reschedule.

As of Thursday, thousands of people were still impacted in areas that include Littleton, Berlin, and the Lakes Region, said state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, who has been taking calls from constituents and trying to walk some of them through the appointment process.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments