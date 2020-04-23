Amy Delventhal lies down at night and her mind fills with thoughts.
She worries about money (Her massage business has seen customer traffic drop to zero because of COVID-19), family (two of her four children are essential workers during the crisis), and the state of the world (she consumes twice as much television and internet media since New Hampshire issued its stay-at-home order).
Try as she might, the 65-year-old Bethlehem resident can’t quickly nod off during the pandemic. Most nights she doesn’t fall asleep until the wee hours, if she sleeps at all.
“As soon as I lay down at night [COVID-19] is all I think about,” said Delventhal.
There’s no question: Coronavirus is keeping people up.
The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted lives, provoked fear and anxiety, and made it harder for people to get a good night’s sleep, which is necessary for mental and physical health.
So how can a person improve their odds of catching enough shuteye? Dr. Irving Smith has some advice.
The director of The North Country Sleep Center at Littleton Regional Healthcare, Smith said people need to work at their sleep habits, particularly during turbulent times.
“It’s important not to view sleep as something that should happen with the flick of a switch,” he said. “We live in an instant gratification culture and people don’t often get enough sleep, because they’re so wound up and stimulated.”
He offered some tips to help people get their sleep schedules back on track.
1) Create a routine. Consistently go to bed at the same time each night and wake up at the same time each morning, even on weekends. Schedule downtime before bedtime.
2) Don’t force it. If you can’t sleep, get up and do something low-key. Listen to soft music, read something light, pray, meditate. Don’t lie there frustrated or clock-watch.
“You can’t will yourself asleep, you have to relax for it to happen,” Smith said.
3) Build the environment. Sleeping areas should be cool, dark and quiet. Beds should be for sleeping and sex, and not places to watch TV, eat, read or work on your laptop.
4) Limit screen time. Turn off the television, computer, tablet or phone 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime.
“The blue light that comes off electronic devices is actually wake promoting,” Smith said.
5) Avoid stimulants such as caffeine, nicotine and alcohol for at least 4-6 hours before bedtime. They can either inhibit sleep or disrupt a full night’s sleep.
6) Exercise helps. As little as 10 minutes of aerobic exercise such as walking or cycling can drastically improve sleep quality, according to SleepFoundation.org. It should be done in the morning or afternoon, otherwise it can inhibit sleep.
Following those steps may be easier said than done.
Katrina Morse, a 40-year-old insurance agent living in Twin Mountain, has worked from home since mid-March.
She used to go to bed at 8 p.m. Now, she said,, “Even attempting that schedule is almost impossible.”
“There’s no way to relax enough to fall asleep [at 8 p.m.]. I’m lucky if I fall asleep before midnight,” she said.
Her sleep struggles can be traced to the disruptive impact of COVID-19.
At home, she uprooted her daily routine. She now spends her days with her three children (ages 18, 13 and 12) who are remote learning through the end of the year, per state orders. Even the best workers and students can get tripped up by distractions around the house.
She also worries what long-term impacts the pandemic could have on the national economy. Her husband, Chris, is a truck driver who was deemed an essential worker, but Morse worries that a continued economic downturn could lead to layoffs.
“It’s the stress of everything going on, the uncertainty of everything,” said Morse. “You turn on the news and you get one story from the local news station WMUR, then you turn to a national station and it’s something completely different. There’s so many different things going on, you really don’t know from day to day what you’re supposed to do. Trying to make heads or tails of it is really frustrating. Your mind goes into overload and never shuts down.”
To find relaxation before bed, Morse turns off the news, sets down her phone, and writes in a journal. Being able to unload her thoughts, without repercussions, has “alleviated the stress.”
She has also used calming apps, played nature sounds on Alexa, and even tried Zquil once (it didn’t work).
“I think the best thing we can do is experiment with different ways to find relaxation,” she said. “Turn off the news an hour before bed and don’t touch your phone. Pick up a book, magazine, start a journal or draw. Anything that can slow the mind down a little from thinking and stressing.”
Delventhal has taken similar steps.
She turns off her screens before bedtime, reads books, makes tea, and occasionally uses the sleep aid melatonin. She has also started to make protective masks, to create some income until her massage clients return.
Still, she has averaged just four to five hours of sleep a night.
“There has been at least one night a week that I just stay up all night and sew facemasks or crunch numbers,” she said.
The pandemic has made Delventhal pay closer attention to mental health. She noted a friend, who suffered from depression exacerbated by COVID-19 isolation, recently took his own life.
That underscores the link between sleep and mental well being.
“Sleep has a direct impact on mental health as well as physical health, there are important brain and body functions that only occur during good sleep,” said Dr. Smith, noting that sleep has beneficial effects for those suffering depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and bi-polar disorder. “Each is helped by restorative sleep. Almost uniformly patients tell me their mental health improves when their sleep is squared away.”
And in times like these, Smith said, everyone should be paying attention to their mental health.
“Everyone has some anxiety about this,” Smith said. “When you’re living with a deadly virus and we don’t know the timeframe … we’re all on COVID time right now and we don’t even know what that’s going to be.”
“If you think about it, you spend a third of your life asleep. You treat all your illnesses. It pays to treat the other eight hours which is the sleeping time. There are a lot of processes that go on and need to go in the brain and heat that simply can’t happen without spending enough time in good restorative sleep each night.”
