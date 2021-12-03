BETHLEHEM — Some of those hoping that 2021 would be a year back to normal for most or all seasonal gatherings might be disappointed.
For a growing number of years, the annual all-day Christmas in Bethlehem event, scheduled for the first Saturday in December, has offered food, a bazaar, workshops for children, lighting of the big tree, live music, a parade, Santa Claus, a finale of fireworks, and more.
But because of persisting uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic, the town has called it off for 2021.
“We appreciate all of the support and are sorry we can’t do it, but feel it’s best for the town to err on the side of caution,” Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson said Thursday.
Anderson had told the town events committee he was leaning toward not having it because he didn’t think the pandemic is anywhere near over.
“That was before we got hit with the surge,” he said.
As of Tuesday evening, the town of Bethlehem had 14 active cases.
“We have had our share,” said Anderson.
While Bethlehem’s Halloween event a month ago worked out well, that is a smaller gathering that draws largely local elementary school children and offers much less food, he said.
“The big reason we decided not to do the Christmas event is it draws people from all over the North Country, even out of state, and is therefore not like our own kids just being there,” said Anderson. “And we always have a lot of food, and nowadays, in order to give food away, you have to put it in separate packages. The way we do it isn’t compatible with what has to go on today. It’s unfortunate.”
Although the big event is canceled, not all is lost for 2021.
“There are things going on in town, but it won’t be full-blown,” said Anderson.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, the Durrell Memorial United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Fair with crafts, baked goods and a silent auction.
On Dec. 11, the Bethlehem Heritage Society is sponsoring the annual Memory Tree ceremony across from the town hall and the Veteran’s Tree ceremony near the Bethlehem Heritage Museum.
The trees will be lit and the names of those who died will be read by the Memory Tree, and the names of those who served and/or made the ultimate sacrifice for their country will be read by the Veterans Tree.
The Heritage Society is collecting names, which can be submitted on forms, to be read at both trees.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18, the Bethlehem Public Library will hold its Children’s Christmas Party (with social distancing and masks required), featuring crafts and cookie decorating.
Submissions for the library’s fourth-annual Gingerbread House Contest are due by Dec. 11.
One part of the big Christmas in Bethlehem event could still go on — the lighting of the big tree in front of the town hall.
“I’m hoping to make contacts to get the tree decorated,” said Anderson. “That’s a tradition that we can still do.”
2021 marks the second year that Christmas in Bethlehem had to be called off.
“Hopefully, we can do it next year,” said Anderson.
