COVID Cancels St. Johnsbury Halloween Parade

Cedric Manassa Curnin, center, and dozens more costumed kids take part in the fourth annual St. Johnsbury Halloween Costume Parade on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The annual Halloween Parade in St. Johnsbury has been cancelled.

Organizer Diane Cummings told the town select board on Monday night that the parade committee had met and made the difficult decision to cancel the parade due to concerns about COVID-19 and large gatherings.

