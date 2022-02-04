The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Kingdom has dropped to levels not seen since the start of the Delta surge last summer.
According to the latest data released from the Vermont Health Department, the 7-day average for new cases fell below 25 cases per day. This is the first time the average new case count has been that low since Sept. 14, when the Delta surge swept through the NEK and Vermont.
Cases in the NEK have been on a fairly steady and steep drop since Jan. 15, when the region set its single-day record for new cases with 188, and was averaging over 97 cases per day for the week.
The sharp decline in cases has been seen across Vermont, and state officials say projections suggest cases will continue to drop throughout the month of February.
“The trends continue moving in the right direction with significant improvement across the region,” said Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday during the state’s media briefing. “I’m very encouraged.”
DFR (Department of Financial Regulation) Commissioner Michael Pieciak, who oversees the state’s COVID data and modeling, said Tuesday the cases are following a trend seen across New England with cases down 44 percent and hospitalizations down 20 percent the prior week.
In that same time period, Vermont cases were down 40 percent.
“We do anticipate cases to continue to come down in Vermont, as we expect them to across the country, through the month of February,” said Pieciak. “So cases are expected to get lower than they are now and continue to see pretty solid improvement over the next few weeks.”
Pieciak noted new hospitalizations were starting to trend down in Vermont and the forecast calls for COVID fatalities to drop in February as well.
Both Pieciak and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine noted Vermont’s high vaccination rate and boosted rate plays a big role in the improving outlook, and remarked on progress getting people boosted.
“A booster makes a significant difference case,” said Levine, adding fatality rates are much lower for people who are vaccinated with a booster, noting deaths for boosted people are 1 per million, deaths for vaccinated but not boosted are 6 per million, and deaths for unvaccinated people are 78 per million. “The data continues to speak for itself,” said Levine.
Data shows that over the 2-week period from Jan. 8 to Jan. 22, 26 people began vaccination and 21 completed their vaccination regimen in Essex County, just over 250 people began and just over 200 completed vaccination in Caledonia County, and just over 170 people began and 140 people completed vaccination in Orleans County.
As of Friday, the rate of eligible residents who have received at least 1 dose was 62 percent in Essex and 77 percent in Orleans and Caledonia counties. The statewide average is 87 percent. The rate of eligible residents having received their booster is 51 percent in Essex, 59 percent in Orleans and 61 percent in Caledonia. The statewide average is 64 percent.
“Protecting Vermonters from these serious outcomes is what will help us move out of the omicron surge so we can live with this virus more safely,” said Levine. “In Vermont, we are doing very well with getting people their booster … but we need to do better.”
Levine said state officials are beginning to plan for the exit from the omicron surge and “a new phase of coexisting with the virus in the post-pandemic era.”
“Many of us in public health believe omicron has hastened our pathway to the endemic state,” he added, explaining that means COVID would be permanent, but hopefully milder and less disruptive, and that people will learn to live with and manage the illness like the flu.
Levine said transitioning away from contact tracing and surveillance testing is part of the evolution in the state’s response and anticipation of the pandemic passing.
Levine said the state would continue to focus on hospitalization metrics, but reliance on daily case counts and test positivity rates will no longer have much value.
“With our high vaccination rates and increasing access to treatment for those at higher risk we will be in a much safer place with this virus,” said Levine.
