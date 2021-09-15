COVID continues to disrupt school operations in St. Johnsbury by now causing administrators to delay the start of the school day.
Similar to snow, ice or wind chill delays, St. Johnsbury School announced a 2-hour delay to the start of Thursday’s school day because of the administrative tasks of dealing with new COVID cases.
“We have been dealing with a number of positive COVID-19 cases reported today, too many for our staff to complete contact tracing,” said St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca Wednesday afternoon. “As a result, we are opening with a two-hour delay tomorrow, Thursday, September 16.”
Ricca reminded and encouraged any faculty, staff or students that are showing symptoms such as a runny nose, fever or cough to stay home.
The number of new cases St. Johnsbury School is dealing with was not announced, but they are the latest in a series of announcements starting last Thursday that has impacted 6 separate classes within the PreK-8 school, although one of the cases that shifted a class remote was later determined to be a false positive.
This week state officials announced a revision in contact tracing guidelines for schools. Previously school nurses and administrators, who handle contact tracing of cases identified within schools, have had to wait to confirm the vaccination status of students with the Health Department. Under the new guidance, schools will be able to use local information to determine vaccination status and speed up the process.
Classes were also disrupted at Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury this week. In an announcement to school families on Monday Principal Lynn Cartularo announced that the 7th and 8th-grade students would need to learn remotely for a couple of days because the teaching team was under quarantine requirements and there were not sufficient substitutes.
“We are hopeful that we will have adequate staffing to be able to return to in-person learning on Thursday and Friday,” wrote Cartularo while noting no students were required to quarantine.
In a note to the Caledonian this week, Sophia Hall, school nurse in Kingdom East School District and Past President of the Vermont State School Nurses Association, said delayed COVID test results, a lack of testing availability - especially on weekends, and long wait times at testing centers were creating challenges for schools to manage contact tracing of new cases and families to fulfill the recommendations.
“The concern is the discouragement felt by families when they have to wait in line for an hour or more to get the requested test, and then must quarantine for a week to get the result, wrote Hall. “Choosing to quarantine for 14 days from the date of last contact with the positive person – this is a lot of school time missed and a financial burden on the family if parent/guardian is unable to work.”
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said his agency would look into the capacity and reporting concerns and that state testing sites would shift back to appointment-based testing and limit the amount of walk-in testing that had been opened up during the summer when there were far fewer cases.
NEK Cases
According to the Health Department dashboard, there were 8 new cases identified in Caledonia County on Tuesday and 9 on Monday. The 7-day average for the Northeast Kingdom has now increased to just over 18 cases per day in the three counties, the highest level since mid-April.
