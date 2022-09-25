COVID Cases Tick Up As NEK Records Another Death

Confirmed COVID cases ticked back up in the region in recent weeks as the Northeast Kingdom recorded its first related death in nearly two months.
According to information from the Vermont Health Department, the Northeast Kingdom recorded 33 lab tested COVID cases on Sept. 13, with 28 of them in Orleans County, the highest daily total since early May. The three counties had been averaging as few as 2.4 cases per day at the beginning of the month before rising to over 5 cases per day as of Sept. 10.
The latest COVID fatality was a Caledonia County resident over the age of 70 that died on Sept. 11. Caledonia County has now recorded 32 COVID deaths, Orleans 38 and Essex 3, for 73 total in the NEK. Statewide Vermont has seen 719 deaths with four so far in September, 18 in August and 11 in July.
Vermont reported 581 new cases in its latest weekly surveillance report, the most since the second week of July, along with a slight increase in COVID-positive hospital admissions and a slight increase in the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients.
The latest surveillance report also shows a small increase in the percentage of Emergency Department visits reporting COVID-like symptoms.
All the metrics are still considered low according to the Health Department.
“Outbreaks and situations of concern in long-term care, corrections, and health facilities remains significantly lower than in May 2022,” states the Health Department, which added “There is nothing of immediate concern in Vermont’s wastewater data, which tends to show weekly variation but overall remains significantly lower than the Spring of 2022.”
The wastewater data shows a slight increase in sampling in Brighton, St. Johnsbury and Troy/Jay systems.
