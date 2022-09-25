COVID Cases Tick Up As NEK Records Another Death
Confirmed COVID cases ticked back up in the region in recent weeks as the Northeast Kingdom recorded its first related death in nearly two months.

According to information from the Vermont Health Department, the Northeast Kingdom recorded 33 lab tested COVID cases on Sept. 13, with 28 of them in Orleans County, the highest daily total since early May. The three counties had been averaging as few as 2.4 cases per day at the beginning of the month before rising to over 5 cases per day as of Sept. 10.

