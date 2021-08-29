COVID Claims Burke Fall Festival For Second Year

The Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors canceled the 2021 Burke Fall Festival which had been planned for Sept. 25 in East Burke. The popular annual fall event is off for the second straight year.
“The Chamber Board deliberated on this for a while and it was not an easy decision to come to,” said Chamber President, Todd Vendituoli. “We know a lot of people will be disappointed, as are we, but ultimately, it came down to the old saying, ‘it’s better to be safe, than sorry.’ We thank the community in advance for understanding the decision. We are very grateful to the many businesses that sponsor the event, our volunteers and supporters who have made this such a beloved community event.”
Many factors led to the decision including the most current data regarding growing numbers of COVID cases in the area and the highly transmissible nature of the Delta Variant. Estimated attendance at the festival is approximately 1,500 people including many families with young children, who aren’t eligible for the vaccine.
The Chamber Board also consulted with many of our long-time volunteers and event organizers to get their input on whether to go ahead with the festival. Feedback came from vendors, parade participants, volunteers and others involved with the event. The number of interested vendors and parade participants is down significantly this year, in part due to ongoing concerns about COVID.
The Burke Fall Festival is hosted and organized by the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce. It is a fundraiser that provides a significant amount of income for the Chamber. The Burke Chamber is a non-profit, 501c6 organization with an all-volunteer Board of Directors and one, paid, part-time administrator. Festival income along with membership dues are used to provide services to chamber members, encourage economic development in the communities served, promote these communities as places to live and visit, as well as host other low or non—income producing events such as the Annual Santa Visit to West Burke, the Christmas Tree contest and display in East Burke, the Strawberry Festival and other community gatherings.
Although at this time, the State of Vermont and the Governor’s office have not issued an emergency declaration or imposed restrictions on outdoor gatherings, the Board recognizes the ever-changing pandemic response. If that response changes in the next month and there are restrictions placed on events that force a cancellation very close to Sept. 25, it would mean a financial loss for the Chamber and others as well as the loss of even more time spent preparing for the event.
All event sponsors and vendors will be notified and offered full refunds. The 2022 Festival is scheduled for Sept. 24; it is expected that it can return bigger and better than ever.
“Meanwhile, there are many other wonderful events scheduled to happen in the Northeast Kingdom and other Vermont communities,” said Vendituoli. “Surely, some of these event organizers are wrestling with similar concerns and the Burke Chamber offers best wishes and support for whatever decision they choose to be best for their event(s) and community. We encourage Vermonters and visitors to support the events still on the calendar in whatever way feels comfortable whether by sponsoring, volunteering and/or attending.”
Questions about the Burke Fall Festival can be addressed to the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at 802-626-4124 or burkechamber@burkevermont.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.