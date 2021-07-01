MONTPELIER — Walk-in vaccination clinics in Newport and Barton this weekend are part of clinics being held statewide this holiday weekend.

The Newport walk-in clinic is today, July 2 at Waterfront Plaza from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, July 4, Orleans County Fairgrounds in Barton hosts a clinic from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

“After 16 long and difficult months dealing with [the] pandemic, we have even more to celebrate than usual this Independence Day,” Gov. Phil Scott said. “[Yet] even with our state’s high vaccination rate, we still need as many Vermonters as possible to protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. It’s free, quick and easy, and there is no better time than now.”

More than 452,000 Vermonters have already received at least one dose of vaccine, 82.1% of the eligible population, he noted. “If you’re not yet vaccinated, I encourage you to find a clinic near you. Every Vermonter vaccinated puts us in a better position to continue to build on the progress we’ve made into the fall and winter,” Scott added.

In addition to these pop-up events, most pharmacies around Vermont are offering July 2-4 walk-in vaccinations, Gov. Scott said.

