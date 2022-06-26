COVID Community Levels Remain Low

Statewide COVID levels remain low and no COVID-related deaths have occurred in the NEK in over two weeks according to the latest information from the Vermont Health Department.
The most recent weekly COVID surveillance report produced by the Health Department states there were 644 confirmed cases between June 12 and June 18, a decrease from the prior week. During that period there were 42 hospital admissions with COVID, an increase of 7 over the prior week, however only 2.13% of the state’s hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients.
The state also reports a continued decline in the number of emergency room visits with patients reporting COVID-like illness.
The cases that are identified continue to be several Omicron sub-variants.
There are 4 NEK wastewater systems that intend to participate in COVID monitoring - Brighton, Newport City, St. Johnsbury and the Troy/Jay joint system - however only the Troy/Jay system has enough samples to establish a trend, which shows a decrease over the last 15 days.
There are 10 outbreaks statewide, with 1 in Caledonia County and 3 in Orleans County. An outbreak is defined as three or more epidemiologically linked cases of COVID-19, where at least one such case has been laboratory or otherwise clinically confirmed as COVID-19.
The last recorded COVID-related death in the NEK was of a Caledonia County resident on June 2, although there sometimes is a lag in reporting fatalities. Statewide there have been 10 deaths thus far in June.
There have been few cases confirmed by lab tests in the NEK as testing sites have been winding down operations and fewer tests administered. This month there have been 86 confirmed cases in Caledonia County as of June 21, 15 in Essex County and 75 in Orleans County. That’s an average of about 5 confirmed cases per day through June.
With the recent authorization of COVID vaccines for children under age 5, the Health Department has added information to its website about the options for families with small children.
While these vaccines will mostly be administered through pediatrician’s office or pharmacies, the Health Department website lists walk-in clinics that are being held in the coming days and which vaccinations will be available at each, the list will be updated with additional information for the child vaccinations in the days ahead. As of Friday afternoon, though, there were no such clinics listed in the NEK among over 100 listed through the remainder of June and July.
