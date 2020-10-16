COVID CONCERN: Elm Street Shooting Victim Wants To Testify From Home

Arther Butler, 18, Topsham, leaves the courtroom in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Prosecutors concerned about the weakened immune system of Elm Street shooting victim Brandon Delude plan to hold a “preservation deposition” of Delude’s testimony that could later be used at the trail of his alleged assailant.

Delude, 26, was allegedly shot twice in the back in April of 2019 by Arther Butler, 18, of Topsham, while they fought on the ground outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury.

