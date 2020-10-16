Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The annual Halloween event by the river has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, but the Littleton Police Department's Pumpkinhead People Contest, Littleton Fire Rescue's display, pictured here, is proceeding, as is LPD's Great Pumpkin Challenge for families. (Courtesy photo)
LITTLETON — On the heels of the canceled Christmas parade, the community’s annual lighting of the jack-o-lanterns, Halloween bonfire, haunted walk, and Main Street trick-or-treating has become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was set for Sat. Oct. 24, but on Friday, Dave Harkless, organizer for the jack-o-lanterns and bonfire, announced on Friday that it would not go on.
