LITTLETON — On the heels of the canceled Christmas parade, the community’s annual lighting of the jack-o-lanterns, Halloween bonfire, haunted walk, and Main Street trick-or-treating has become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was set for Sat. Oct. 24, but on Friday, Dave Harkless, organizer for the jack-o-lanterns and bonfire, announced on Friday that it would not go on.

