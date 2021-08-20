Covid Concerns Cancel USS Vermont Submarine Tours

GROTON, Conn. — Citing concerns over increased COVID-19 reports, the U.S. Navy has notified the USS Vermont (SSN 792) Commissioning Committee that all boat tours planned on the submarine for Aug. 26-28 as part of the commissioning commemoration, are canceled. Further, the post-commissioning reception planned for the North Lake venue after the Commissioning Ceremony is also canceled because of the proximity of Vermonters, guests, USS Vermont crew and families as unacceptable given the current COVID status, according to Bill Mattoon of the Commissioning Committee.
The commissioning ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 28 will still take place on the pier as planned and can be viewed by accessing the website link: https://allhands.navy.mil/Live-Stream.
The Navy plans to support a “Vermonters’ Weekend” at an appropriate time to be announced on the website when confirmed, with tours of the USS Vermont (SSN 792).
