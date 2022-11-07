COVID Continues To Take Toll In NEK
The Vermont Department of Health reported three more deaths of Northeast Kingdom residents due to COVID-19.

The deaths occurred in late October, with Orleans County residents dying on Oct. 22 and Oct. 27 and a Caledonia County resident dying on Oct. 26. Two of the victims were over 80 years old and the third was in their 60s or 70s, according to the most recent Health Department data.

