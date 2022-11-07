COVID Continues To Take Toll In NEK

The Vermont Department of Health reported three more deaths of Northeast Kingdom residents due to COVID-19.
The deaths occurred in late October, with Orleans County residents dying on Oct. 22 and Oct. 27 and a Caledonia County resident dying on Oct. 26. Two of the victims were over 80 years old and the third was in their 60s or 70s, according to the most recent Health Department data.
There were four COVID-related deaths of NEK residents reported thus far for October out of 25 statewide. In September, the NEK accounted for five out of 12 deaths statewide.
According to the tally of confirmed cases, the NEK averaged fewer than 5 cases per day in the latter half of October.
The state’s surveillance report indicated statewide community levels of COVID are once again low, with decreases in new cases and new hospital admissions for the week of Oct. 23 - 29. The percentage of hospital beds occupied by a COVID patient ticked up from the prior week.
Emergency Department patients with COVID-like symptoms also decreased, according to the latest surveillance report.
The wastewater monitoring program showed decreases in Brighton and Troy/Jay systems and an increase in St. Johnsbury. The reports show weekly variations but remain lower than in spring 2022.
The state has also begun reporting data on the new bivalent boosters, which have been authorized for those 5 and above. The statewide average for Vermonters receiving the bivalent booster is 20%, ranging from 27% in Addison County to 9% in Essex County. Orleans is second lowest at 13% and Caledonia County stands at 16% of the eligible population having received the updated booster since it became available in recent weeks and months for various age groups.
