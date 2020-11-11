COVID Crisis Unfolding At Nursing Hospital

The Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown has experienced its first COVID-related death as positive coronavirus cases continue to remain high in the northern part of the county. (Courtesy photo)

WEST STEWARTSTOWN — The coronavirus outbreak at the Coos County Nursing Hospital has increased to 58 cases among residents and staff, the facility reported Wednesday.

Since the outbreak began Monday, a total of 25 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and two have died.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments