COVID Forces Lunenburg And Gilman Middle School Grades Remote

The Lunenburg and Gilman Middle School transitioned to remote learning for at least a week following positive COVID-19 cases in the community.
According to a letter from Principal Cheryl McVetty to the school community, there were positive cases and close contacts that needed to quarantine.
“The entire middle Lunenburg and Gilman School (students, faculty and staff) will engage in remote learning from April 28th, Wednesday until May 4th Tuesday with a tentative plan to return to in-person school on Wednesday, May 5th,” state McVetty.
The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by school officials, who sent students home with their devices and provided remote learning instructions.
Essex County had three new positive cases on Tuesday, according to the Vermont Health Department. The cases were the first following six straight days with no cases in the county, the longest case-free stretch since mid-October.
The cases were identified on the same day when state officials said cases were dropping across the Northeast Kingdom but warned that Coos County in northern New Hampshire had the most recent cases per capita in the northeast section of the country.
State officials also indicated in recent days that cases appeared to be dropping in schools in recent weeks. On Friday, Agency of Education Secretary Dan French said for the third week in a row the state’s surveillance testing of teachers and school staff had returned no positive cases. “This means that the positivity rate for school staff has been 0.0 for the month of April so far,” said French. “With the vaccination of school staff nearly complete we have decided to end the surveillance testing program for school staff after next week,” said French on Friday.
The state is now developing a pilot program to conduct surveillance testing for students in schools and summer programs. The program will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
The latest Health Department report of cases in k-12 schools while infectious reported only 17 new cases in the week from April 18-25. This included single cases at Barton Graded School, Lyndon Town School, North Country Union High School, Orleans Elementary, and St. Johnsbury School.
NEK Cases & Vaccinations
There were six additional cases reported in the Northeast Kingdom on Tuesday, two in Caledonia County, one in Orleans County and the three in Essex County. According to Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer with the Health Department, the final count on the Barton drive-through clinic Tuesday showed 324 people received the 1-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including over 100 “walk-ins” after locals were encouraged to attend without an appointment because of sufficient vaccine supply. The clinic had 400 total doses available but was only announced late Friday after the federal government cleared the vaccine for resumed use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.