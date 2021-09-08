COVID Impacting Area Schools; State Responds With Mask Revision

A half dozen schools in the Northeast Kingdom were included in the latest report of COVID-19 cases that posed an infection risk within the state’s schools.
The report that was released Wednesday is the first of the new school year and is part of renewed data reporting efforts that the Agency of Education (AOE) is ramping up.
The report is designed to reflect cases of students, staff, administrators and others who were found to test positive for the coronavirus and had been on campus or at a school event while infectious. It does not necessarily include every positive case among students, teachers or staff if those cases were not present at school and posed no risk of spread.
Included on the list this week: Burke Town School — 2 cases; Derby Elementary School — 2; Lake Region Union High School — 1; Lyndon Town School — 1; North Country Union Junior High School — 2; and St. Johnsbury Academy — 2.
The report, however, likely has some omissions, such as the cases at Lyndon Institute that prompted the school to up its mask requirements its first week, and a more recent case at Waterford School that Superintendent Mark Tucker acknowledged during a school board meeting Monday.
The report by the Health Department documents 81 cases within Vermont schools as of Sunday, Sept. 5.
State officials addressed the cases within schools during the statewide media briefing Wednesday and announced a number of measures in response. The first is a revision to the state’s recommendation that schools institute a universal mask requirement for the first 10 days of school and then lift the masking requirement for the vaccinated once a school’s eligible student population reaches an 80 percent vaccination rate threshold.
“Today we are updating our advisory memo asking schools to maintain the universal masking requirement regardless of vaccination status until Oct. 4,” said Gov. Phil Scott. “We hope by then the Delta wave that has impacted the entire country, though fortunately not anywhere near as severe in Vermont, will have begun to subside.”
Scott and AOE Secretary Dan French also highlighted the creation of an incentive program that would award grants to schools that reach certain vaccination rate thresholds and give students an opportunity to weigh in on how the funds get spent.
“We are hoping to emphasize just how important it is to be vaccinated because it remains the single best tool we have to move from pandemic to endemic,” said Scott.
In addition, French noted AOE and the Health Department were overhauling the state’s contact-tracing protocols within schools to streamline the process that is largely handled by local school staff.
“We continue to be challenged by the higher transmissibility of the Delta variant,” said French. “There is quite a bit of virus activity in our communities so we shouldn’t be surprised to see it show up in our schools as well.”
“We think it is prudent to require masks for all students and staff through the month of September until we have a better idea of where the virus is heading,” he added.
On a daily basis, AOE is seeing about 12 “situations” being reported from schools across the state that get sent on for contact tracing.
“This amount of activity has put a lot of work on local school officials and our team at the health department,” said French.
French said state officials are now working on ways to streamline the contact-tracing procedures for schools and will release new recommendations on how schools can improve the process. One element he highlighted was eliminating the bottleneck when it comes to verifying the vaccination status of students since asymptomatic vaccinated contacts do not need to quarantine.
“This will reduce the amount of time that students are out of school,” said French.
Last week, Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns noted that school nurses in her schools had logged a lot of time already this year with contact tracing.
French said the incentive grant program would hopefully be online by October to encourage schools to boost vaccination rates before winter sets in and the majority of school activities shift indoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.