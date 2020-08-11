COVID Impacts Local Welfare Budgets

Silhouette of Lonely Teenager Sitting in the Dark Doorway in a Sweatshirt with a Hood

After it battered the economy, COVID-19 could pose problems for town welfare departments.

That was the concern expressed by Colebrook Town Manager Sharon Penney during a conference call between municipal leaders and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on Tuesday.

