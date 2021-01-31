At least two schools in Caledonia County have had to adjust plans to start the week because of positive COVID tests within the school community.

On Friday night Lyndon Institute announced a member of the school community had tested positive and the Health Department’s contact tracing team was beginning its investigation. As a result of the case, LI announced that it would shift to remote schooling for all students on Monday and Tuesday.

