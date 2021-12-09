The first Orleans County criminal trials since 2020 are set to begin next week at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury.
But the court’s plan is already on shaky ground due to COVID-19 complications.
On Tuesday, at a pre-trial conference to discuss four upcoming trial cases, the court learned that one of the trials had to be taken off the list because the defendant had contracted COVID-19 while in jail. And the court also learned during the hearing that the prosecution of the cases may also be in jeopardy due to the virus.
“For the record, I am going to be waiting for COVID results,” said Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett at the hearing. “I’ll be testing on Friday. My household has COVID. They are in varying stages of recovery and contagiousness. I’m fully vaccinated so I hope that’s not a problem … I’m going to hope for the best-case scenario and I should have results by Monday. But that is a further complicating issue for my availability.”
Orleans Superior Court
The Vermont Judiciary recently announced that the Orleans County courthouse in Newport will be re-opened for jury trials in January, but some cases had already been scheduled for trial in St. Johnsbury.
Tyler Bathalon, 29, of Irasburg, is first on the list. Bathalon is scheduled to be tried next week on 2019 assault charges in front of a Caledonia County jury.
If Bathalon were to reach a plea agreement with the state before the trial, other Orleans County cases are in line to be heard.
Until Tuesday, there were three cases on the backup trial list, but Defense Attorney Amy Davis, of St. Johnsbury, told Judge Lisa A. Warren during the hearing that one of her clients on the list — Timothy Souliere — won’t be available for a while.
“You’re honor, I’m sharing this with the permission of Mr. Souliere,” said Attorney Davis. “He has tested positive for COVID-19 in the facility. His test was on Friday. His infectious period is going to run at least through jury draw and into the trial dates so we will not be able to try him this month unfortunately.”
According to court records, Souliere, 58, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of lewd and lascivious conduct and second-degree unlawful restraint.
He is being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
The backup trial case list now includes Geromy J. Wells, 36, of Newport, who was charged in 2019 with lewd and lascivious conduct, aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.
Northeast Kingdom Resident Mark Marsden, 58, who was charged with burglary in 2020, is also on the back-up list.
The trials will be held in Courtroom #2 — the largest courtroom in the Caledonia County Courthouse. But there will be no way to follow the trials online.
Defense attorney Lydia Newcomb, of Newport, who represents Geromy Wells, asked the judge if members of the public could attend the trial in person.
“The courtroom is big enough there,” said Judge Warren. “I believe it’s a 40-person or more limit in that courtroom so I think if people wanted to appear in person in the gallery they could do so. But as for WebEx, I don’t think there’s the availability for them to remotely watch the trial and see what’s going on … But it is a bigger courtroom then what we have here …”
The Judiciary, after months of insisting that the Orleans County Courthouse was unsafe to host jury trials due to COVID-19, announced earlier this month that it will solve the air-quality issue by installing a heating coil in the building’s ventilation system.
