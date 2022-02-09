COVID Outbreak At Newport Prison
Buy Now

Officials dealt with a hostage-taking Tuesday at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City. (File Photo)

The Vermont Department of Corrections is announcing 28 incarcerated individuals and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport during testing on Tuesday.

Twenty-five of the incarcerated individuals reside in the same unit where three prior positive cases originated. Of the three prior positive cases, two are recent transfers from a unit at Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans where 15 incarcerated individuals have tested positive since Jan. 30. The remaining three cases detected at NSCF on Wednesday are from three different general population units.

The Newport facility is on full lockdown and contact tracing is underway. Vermont DOC and Vermont Department of Health are coordinating on follow-up testing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 45 incarcerated individuals are considered positive across three Vermont facilities. Statewide, 24 positive staff cases currently exist across six correctional facilities, three field offices, and Central Office.

Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends. Click here for the direct link to the online Friends and Family portal.

Updates and data on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/covid-19-information-page. Prior press updates can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/content/press-releases.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments