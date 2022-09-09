Nine St. Johnsbury town employees tested positive for COVID-19 after a man with 13 open criminal cases allegedly spit on police officers while being arrested at the public safety building on Main Street.

Tristan E. Garcia, 22, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from the arrest - which occurred on Aug. 13 - including two counts of simple assault with bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer.

