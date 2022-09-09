Nine St. Johnsbury town employees tested positive for COVID-19 after a man with 13 open criminal cases allegedly spit on police officers while being arrested at the public safety building on Main Street.
Tristan E. Garcia, 22, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from the arrest - which occurred on Aug. 13 - including two counts of simple assault with bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer.
Garcia, who has been repeatedly released by the court since 2020 despite a growing pile of criminal charges and release violations, was again released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Town officials say four St. Johnsbury police officers, two dispatchers, one civilian employee and two firefighters all tested positive within eight days of Garcia’s arrest. The two police officers who were allegedly spit on by Garcia tested positive within three days of the arrest after not feeling well.
There is no direct medical evidence that proves Garcia was the source of the COVID-19 outbreak at the public safety building. But a statement provided to police by Garcia’s Northeast Kingdom Human Services home provider, Antonio Thomas, 36, suggests that Garcia could easily have been infected with the virus at the time of his arrest.
“Thomas said that him and his family tested positive for COVID-19 and that Garcia might have the same,” wrote police in their report.
According to his defense attorney, Garcia lives with the Thomas family at all times except for brief stays with a respite provider.
The Aug. 13 arrest occurred after St. Johnsbury Police were called to Walgreens drug store on Railroad Street at 6:16 p.m. for a report that Garcia was trespassing on the property. Garcia was not there but he arrived at the public safety building just before 9 p.m. that evening and met with police in front of the fire truck doors.
Police said Garcia was “unsteady on his feet” and exhibiting signs of intoxication and that he suddenly entered the fire truck bay.
“He then darted into the fire station and towards one of the trucks with a lit cigarette,” wrote police. “There were numerous weapons of opportunity in the station as well as oxygen bottles.”
Police said they then decided to arrest Garcia based on his “erratic behavior and the danger he posed to himself and others,” according to the report.
It was during the search of Garcia that he allegedly spit on the head of the arresting officer who later noted in his report that he found a “large glob of spit” on his uniform hat.
Garcia allegedly spit on the second officer as he was being taken to the police department holding cell.
“Tristan had to be placed in a holding cell as he was spitting,” reads the police report.
A preliminary breath test administered at Northeast Correctional Complex that evening measured Garcia’s blood alcohol content at .269 percent. Court documents show Garcia has been released by the court multiple times on the condition that he not consume alcohol.
Garcia’s criminal record also includes prior charges of assault with bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer and multiple violations of conditions of release.
A little over three weeks after his release by the court in August, Garcia was charged with eight new criminal charges including aggravated assault for allegedly choking a St. Johnsbury man, unlawful mischief, three counts of violating conditions of release and three counts of assaulting police officers by kicking them.
Garcia pleaded not guilty to the new charges on Tuesday and was again released on conditions back into the community by Judge Jiron.
The judge also declined the state’s request that Garcia be placed into the custody of a court-appointed custodian. Court custodians are considered to be responsible adults who are required to report any violations by released defendants.
