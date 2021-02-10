COVID Outbreak Ends At Lafayette Center

The COVID-19 outbreak at Lafayette Center in Franconia is over.
The state Department of Health and Human Services cleared the long-term care facility on Saturday after staff and residents tested negative for 14 days.
In total, 18 residents and 11 staff were infected during the outbreak, which claimed one residents’ life.
Meanwhile, another outbreak continues at Country Village Center in Lancaster.
The facility has reported 67 infections (47 residents, 20 staff) and 12 deaths since its outbreak began on Dec. 3.
It is one of 23 active outbreaks statewide.
Lafayette Center and Country Village Center are managed by Genesis HealthCare and began vaccinations last month in partnership with CVS pharmacy, Lafayette on Jan. 15 and Country Village on Jan. 19.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 rates have declined across the region following a late-January surge.
As of Monday, there were 11 active cases in Littleton, seven in Lancaster and Haverhill, and five in Bethlehem.
Other local communities are as follows: 18 in Berlin, six in Lincoln, and at least one in Colebrook, Franconia, Gorham, Jefferson, Lisbon, Milan, Monroe, Northumberland, Pittsburg, Randolph, Stratford, Sugar Hill, Warren, Whitefield and Woodstock.
Information released Feb. 9 shows that New Hampshire has 3,170 active cases, 159 hospitalizations, and a 7-day positivity rate of 4.5%.
Daily new case numbers have fallen from a high of 1,143 on Dec. 23 to 217 on Feb. 8.
Overall the state has reported 1,109 deaths since the pandemic began.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.