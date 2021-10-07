COVID Outbreak Identified At St. J Health And Rehab

After two days of cases in the single digits, the Northeast Kingdom recorded the 2nd highest day of new cases since the pandemic began.
According to the Health Department, there were 78 new cases reported Thursday. The only day with a higher total was in late February when over 100 cases were reported in the Northern State Correctional Facility during the outbreak there last spring. Wednesday’s report saw 8 cases and Tuesday’s just 6.
Thursday’s cases were driven by 48 new cases in Orleans, 20 in Caledonia and 10 in Essex. Orleans, in fact, matched new cases in Chittenden and Washington counties, leading the way to Vermont’s 2nd highest daily total since the pandemic began.
On Tuesday state officials struck a tone of optimism that there were signs in the case data that the Delta surge may be receding. The average number of tests the state has administered has been steadily increasing the last couple of months, some from the introduction of the state’s surveillance testing of students in school, resulting in a 7-day average of test positivity of 2.6%, well below the 5% threshold state officials have described as providing adequate testing to monitor the extent of community transmission.
A portion of the cases in Caledonia County were attributable to cases at St. J Health and Rehab. According to Ben Truman, Public Information Health Officer at the Health Department, an outbreak St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation was reported Thursday.
“There are 11 reported cases associated with the outbreak as of 4 p.m. [Thursday],” said Truman. “Our outbreak prevention and response efforts are in progress, including discussions with the facility, and work to identify people who may be affected, to provide guidance and recommendations for testing, quarantine and isolation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.