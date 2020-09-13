ST. JOHNSBURY — There was no festive crowd gathered at the Welcome Center on Sunday getting ready for Sunday’s annual NEK Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

But what COVID-19 didn’t change or compromise is the quest for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, as walkers and teams picked their own routes to log miles and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. The theme this year was “Walk Is Everywhere.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments