Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Sponsor appreciation, flowers of the real and artificial variety, and (from left) Jenna Smith, Nancy Poulos and Emily Vivyan grace Arnold Park on Sunday morning on the occasion of The Walk To End Alzheimer's. (Photo by Stephen Garfield).
The Dick and Anita Bedor clan pauses on Main Street from its Sunday morning Walk To End Alzheimer's. Dick and Anita reside in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Nancy Poulos sets a purple flower into the ground Sunday morning at Arnold Park in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Sponsor appreciation, flowers of the real and artificial variety, and (from left) Jenna Smith, Nancy Poulos and Emily Vivyan grace Arnold Park on Sunday morning on the occasion of The Walk To End Alzheimer's. (Photo by Stephen Garfield).
From left, Nancy Poulos, Jenna Smith and Emily Vivyan are pictured Sunday morning at Arnold Park in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — There was no festive crowd gathered at the Welcome Center on Sunday getting ready for Sunday’s annual NEK Walk To End Alzheimer’s.
But what COVID-19 didn’t change or compromise is the quest for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, as walkers and teams picked their own routes to log miles and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. The theme this year was “Walk Is Everywhere.”
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.