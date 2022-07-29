COVID’s Steady Toll Continues In NEK

Another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID as Omicron sub-variants continue to dominate recent cases across the state.
According to data from the Vermont Health Department, a female Caledonia County resident in her 80 or above was the most recent fatality from COVID.
This is the 31st death in Caledonia County and 72nd in the NEK with 3 in Essex County and 38 in Essex County.
The NEK is averaging around five positive COVID cases per day of confirmed lab-administered tests. The number of tests administered, however, has been steadily dropping over the last several months with the transition to antigen tests and the wind-down of state-sponsored testing sites.
Caledonia County did have a couple of days with unusually high positive cases in the last two weeks, including 21 cases on July 14, the most in a single day since May 12, and 12 new cases on July 20.
According to the Health Department’s latest surveillance report, statewide community levels remain low, with 498 cases in the most recent reporting week of July 17 to 23, a decrease from the prior week. During that span, there were 33 hospital admissions and 2% of hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients, both an increase from the prior week.
During this reporting period, around 2-3% of Emergency Room patients reported COVID-like symptoms, which have remained steady over the last several weeks.
The Health Department also reports that the BA.5 omicron sub-variant continues to be responsible for an increasing share of the new cases that are sequenced, followed by BA.2.12.1 and BA.4 cases.
Of the 4 NEK wastewater treatment systems participating in COVID monitoring, Brighton and Troy/Jay reported decreases in detectable coronavirus over the last 15 days. There was insufficient data for Newport City and St. Johnsbury, according to the latest report.
The most recent report shows this week the most cases were among 60-69-year-olds, with 75 cases, followed by 73 cases among 30-39-year-olds.
There was one reported outbreak in the NEK in Orleans County, with 12 statewide.
According to the CDC’s reporting, all of the NEK has low COVID levels, as does the rest of Vermont except for medium levels in Rutland and Bennington counties. A single county in southern Connecticut is the only county in all of New England with a high COVID level, according to the CDC, which shows many other regions of the country with medium or high COVID levels.
