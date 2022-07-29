COVID’s Steady Toll Continues In NEK
Another Northeast Kingdom resident has died of COVID as Omicron sub-variants continue to dominate recent cases across the state.

According to data from the Vermont Health Department, a female Caledonia County resident in her 80 or above was the most recent fatality from COVID.

