Elijah Sobel has a history on the water.
When the New Hampshire native was seven, his father, a whitewater canoeist, put him in the front of the boat. Together, they ran Sobel’s first Class III rapid — he loved it.
The Bethlehem-based owner and operator of North Country Kayak grew up loving being in and on the water, and it’s what he turned to when he was temporarily laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic: exploring the endless lakes and rivers around the region.
Now, he’s sharing that knowledge and passion with others, offering guided kayak tours (not whitewater, though … at least not yet) on lakes and rivers, as well as rentals.
“The thing I like so much about kayaking is that it’s super accessible,” said Sobel. “It’s not like one of these more technical skills like rock climbing or even mountain biking or even hiking a 4000 footer that you need to be in pretty good physical shape for.”
“Kayaking is a gentle activity where you can still experience a lot of cool vistas and wildlife and moments when you feel really in tune with the natural world,” he said.
Working in outdoor education and recreation all over the country for over the past decade, Sobel knows that what makes him most happy in life is spending time, outside, with people.
When he moved back to the east coast in 2019, he and his fiancee chose the White Mountains because they feel wild, just like out west.
“The Whites have always felt unknown and grandiose and epic … you could spend your entire life up here exploring,” Sobel said. “There is really adventure to be had.”
North Country Kayak provides a variety of guided kayaking experiences. At the moment, those include: hour-and-a-half paddles on Echo Lake, two-hour tours of the Moore Reservoir, half or full days of river paddling on the Pemigewasset and Androscoggin.
Sobel’s personal favorite for flatwater, though, is the three-hour guided paddle on Long Pond in Benton, N.H.
“It’s an awesome, mile-and-a-half long pond in the wilderness,” Sobel said. “There’s no motorized craft on it and there are these great little islands to explore.”
Since his first tour over a month ago, there has been a lot of interest in the small operation.
“I didn’t want to push it too fast and make it feel like it was a ball that was rolling and I couldn’t control,” Sobel said. “I try and do as much as I can to be open and available to take people paddling. If we are busy or booked for the day, my apologies, but I promise that we’ll make time for you on the next trip.”
Sobel focuses on quality instead of quantity, also preferring to connect with people on the phone before a paddling excursion to make sure they are getting what they need.
“Instead of trying to just schlepp people up and down a river and get them out there, I wanted to give people the local’s experience of the Whites on the water,” he said.
North Country Kayak also offers day kayak rentals at the Moore reservoir.
Once school is out for the summer, Sobel is hoping to run free community paddling evenings for locals at the Moore Reservoir.
“I see a lot of businesses just basically surviving off of tourism, and of course that’s a huge part of the economy up here, but I also want to get people up here paddling who haven’t before.”
Sobel has also already paired up with the Merrimack River Watershed Council to lead some trips with them — one of which his father, now in his 70s, will be joining.
“I’m psyched to help them to appreciate their watershed … to share that the river even exists and you can recreate on it,” he said. “Maybe, in turn, that will generate more people volunteering or doing river clean-up days and being advocates.”
North Country Kayak is planning on offering tours and rentals through the fall foliage season until Sobel returns to his position at the Holderness School for the winter. He coaches mountain biking, freestyle skiing, and launched the school’s whitewater kayaking program this spring.
More information can be found on northcountrykayak.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.