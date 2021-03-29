The recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the Northeast Kingdom is the worst the region has ever seen and is cause for concern for local health officials.
“This is the worst part of the pandemic for us so far,” said Dr. Michael Rousse, chief medical officer at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
The month of March has far exceeded any other month for new COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, the daily average of new cases has tripled since mid-February and local officials also say the test positivity rate in the region has tripled at the same time that there has been a sharp rise in the number of tests conducted at the local hospitals. All these points remain true even if you factor out the 200 cases connected with the Northern State Correctional Facility outbreak.
According to Laural Ruggles, VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement at NVRH, there was a 3 percent positivity rate for the tests NVRH conducted in February, the same rate the hospital experienced every month since November. However, March has seen both an increase in the number of tests administered at the hospital and the positivity rate jump to 8 percent for March, and over 9 percent for the second half of last week.
Orin Martin, North Country Hospital laboratory manager, similarly reports that NCH’s internal testing dashboard indicates a significant jump in the number of tests being conducted on a daily basis through the hospital and state COVID testing clinics, both housed on the NCH campus. The positivity rate was under 2 percent in February and is now 8-10 percent positivity week to week.
“This is very concerning as the rate of infection climbs and opportunities for riskier exposure continues with the spigot easing up a bit statewide,” said Wendy Franklin, Director of Communications at NCH.
Rousse had similar comments about the rising positivity rate and risks for further cases with easing restrictions and growing pandemic fatigue by NEK residents.
“I’m really thinking it’s the B117 variant,” speculated Rousse about possible causes of the NEK’s surge. Rousse said, though, it is uncertain yet whether the variant is actually here because of the state’s limited ability to get genomic sequencing of test samples. The Vermont Health Department is working to develop that genomic sequencing capacity in-state. The B117, or UK variant, is thought to be as much as 70 or 80 percent more transmissible than the original virus, said Rousse.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, Caledonia County’s top 4 days for new cases since the pandemic began occurred within the last 5 days. In Orleans County, 3 out of its top 10 occurred in the same time.
“The measures we were doing prior and if you were a little more lax than you should be, now you can’t get away with that,” said Rousse. “That’s what we are worried about.”
“I know the governor wants to get people back to normal,” said Rousse of the recent easing of some restrictions. “But the combining of households is part of the problem. These measures, while they might sound good and be optimistic, now is not the time.”
On Friday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine described Vermont as in a race between the virus and vaccinations, while speaking about recent record days for new cases in Vermont.
“With the change in seasons to warmer weather, people are starting to move around more, interacting with each other. As expected, we are also seeing – both nationally and here in Vermont – increased circulation of the more easily transmissible variants,” said Levine. “We have known for more than a century how viruses spread, and have each had a crash course in learning how to prevent it. What is needed now, perhaps more than in the past several months, is for everyone to do everything they can to keep germs from spreading. This is especially important among younger Vermonters who will be the last age groups eligible for the vaccine.”
Rousse is concerned that the NEK may lose the race between the virus and the vaccines.
“That’s going to be our problem. That’s going to be our nemesis,” said Rousse of lagging vaccination rates in some parts of the NEK. Rousse said he has sensed a little hesitancy to the vaccine in the region and he sees the vaccination rate heading toward about 70 percent in the region. “I’m hoping it will be better,” he said.
In response, Rousse and Ruggles have been holding a series of online presentations about the importance of the vaccine for various groups and will conduct another on Thursday via Zoom that is open to the public. Registration for the presentation can be done at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIod-mqqjgiE9fR81_kZ4yIEWWOgxQYNqVS
The one silver lining, noted Rousse, is that the region has not seen a corresponding rise in hospitalizations and deaths as a result. And the bulk of the cases are being reported among younger people than at any point in the pandemic, which suggests vaccinations are showing signs of success. However, Rousse urges people to continue to take the virus seriously.
“I just had a conversation with a woman today who tested positive who is worried about long COVID,” said Rousse. “She said she’s most worried about her son who also tested positive and if he is going to have lifelong issues.”
Rousse said not enough is known about COVID at this point to be able to answer that question. “Whether it’s more fatigue, or recurrent headaches or just a fuzzy mental state,” said Rousse. “How are we going to account for long symptoms?”
Rousse said people are much better off getting the vaccine than the virus.
Surge Fallout
The impact of the rising cases is being felt especially in schools.
School bus service for most of Caledonia County and surrounding areas was suspended by multiple schools after the Health Department notified local administrators it was investigating a possible outbreak among staff for Butler’s Bus Co. On Monday, Ben Truman, Public Health communication officer, said the contact tracing investigation is underway and it is unknown at this point how many cases may be connected to the situation. Truman said thus far the Health Department is not aware of any transmission that occurred on the buses.
The rising number of cases, limitations of available staff due to positive cases or close contact status and the busing situation has local schools contemplating what to do.
Monday afternoon Lyndon Institute officials announced the school would shift to remote education for the rest of the week and reevaluate over the weekend.
“As of 29 March, we have 21 community members that are currently out of school because of COVID-19 related issues,” announced the school. “Additionally, the rate at which school-age children are getting COVID-19 continues to increase.”
LI officials will host a virtual parent town hall Wednesday at 6 p.m.
On Monday St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca also notified the school community that the school may shift to remote learning for the week.
“I want to be fully transparent and share that we are considering going fully remote for the remainder of this week. While we have not made a decision yet, it is something the Leadership Team is thoughtfully contemplating,” said Ricca.
Ricca said given the current challenges the educational experience would be better for students if the school went remote, but school leaders recognized the disruption such a decision would have on families and the local workforce.
St. Johnsbury Academy announced Headmaster Sharon Howell would host a virtual forum Tuesday evening to discuss school protocols and answer parent questions. In a letter to the school community on Sunday Howell explained the school would continue in-person classes and take the situation one day at a time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.