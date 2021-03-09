COVID Taking A Bite Out Of St. J Parking Revenues

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a sizable dent in the St. Johnsbury parking fund and it’s a situation that is not expected to get better any time soon.
On Monday, town finance officer Lesley Russ told the select board that while parking fund revenues are “on target” the fund was still running a $21,000 deficit due to a slowdown in parking permit sales and revenue from parking ticket fines.
“We expect a deficit in this fund of 15-20 thousand dollars,” said Russ.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the pandemic is to blame.
“Both are impacts from COVID and reduced traffic in the downtown when businesses were closed,” said Whitehead.
Both the water and sewer funds are also running deficits.
Russ said that’s due to users who are behind on their bills.
But the town general fund and special services district (police and parks) are running surpluses. In addition, delinquent taxes in St. Johnsbury have dropped dramatically from $208,158 at the end of January to just $82,310. Russ said a lot of back taxes were paid due to the recent tax sale that was held by the town.
“The tax sale was very effective in the receipt of delinquent taxes - most of which was received prior to this sale being held,” said Russ.
The general fund currently has a $452,087 surplus and the special services district is running a $20,278 surplus. The town highway fund is running a $11,608 deficit due to a couple of different factors.
“This is due to the purchase of a truck and the timing of three loan payments,” said Russ.
