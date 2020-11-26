COVID Updates From The NEK & NOCO

A Tuba Christmas in happier times. (File photo)

No TubaChristmas In Colebrook This Year

TubaChristmas in Colebrook, N.H., hosted by the Great North Woods Committee for the Arts, is the latest to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. This holiday music event is among the GNWCA’s most popular yearly fundraisers, through freewill donations, and features tubas and euphoniums under the direction of Doug Nelson. It annually packs the Trinity United Methodist Church the Saturday before Christmas with a program of yuletide songs.

