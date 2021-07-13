Governor Phil Scott announced a series of new pop-up walk-in vaccination clinics available across Vermont this week. Several are happening locally.
Wednesday, July 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Moderna (first or second dose);
Thursday, July 15, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Moderna (dose two), Pfizer (dose two);
Friday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Waterfront Plaza, Newport, Pfizer (dose two only);
Sunday, July 18, 1 to 3 p.m., Bradford Farmway, 286 Waits River Rd, Bradford, Johnson & Johnson (single dose); 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marty’s 1st Stop, 421 RT 2 W, Danville, Johnson & Johnson (single dose).
No appointment is necessary.
