Coworker Accused Of Tasing Clerk, Robbing Barton Store

An Orleans woman is likely facing a felony charge for allegedly tasing her co-worker at a Northeast Kingdom convenience store and making off with cash.
According to a report by Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi, police were summoned to a report of an assault and robbery at the Maplefields on Main Street in Barton at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The clerk reported that the perpetrator had stunned her multiple times with a Taser-type stun gun and fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The clerk received minor injuries as a result of the incident.
Investigators responded and gathered evidence, including store surveillance video, which led to the identification of Jenna Connelly, 40, of Orleans, as the suspect. Connelly is also an employee of the Maplefields store but was off-duty at the time, states Lombardi.
Detectives took Connelly into custody later Wednesday at the home of a relative and recovered evidence connected to the robbery. The state police is working with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office on the case, including a determination of the charges that will be filed.
Connelly is tentatively expected to be arraigned today in Orleans Superior Court-Criminal Division in Newport.
The investigation is active and ongoing, including whether any other individuals were involved in the robbery. Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit a tip anonymously online by visiting vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.