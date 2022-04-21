In a surprise move, Republican Jeff Cozzens has ended his run for Congress.
The North Country brewer announced his withdrawal from the 2nd Congressional District race in a written statement on Thursday morning.
According to the statement, he made the decision following discussions with family and friends over the Easter weekend.
“This is a deeply personal decision based upon what I believe is best for me and my family,” Cozzens wrote. “My wife has been incredibly supportive throughout the course of the campaign, as have my daughters and parents — in addition to so many others who have given generously of their time, finances and encouragement.”
Considered the front-runner for the GOP nomination, Cozzens enjoyed a good relationship with Gov. Chris Sununu, had a national security background, and founded the successful Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton.
He led the GOP field in fundraising, collecting $163,800 since announcing his candidacy last year.
However, his fundraising slowed in the first quarter of 2022, likely because of a congressional redistricting plan that would have made the 2nd District favorable to Democrats.
His fundraising picked up after Sununu promised to veto the redistricting plan, but his cash on hand ($103,000 as of March 31) lagged far behind five-term incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster, whose political war chest exceeded $2.4 million.
Cozzens will refund the balance of his campaign funds to donors, he said.
The Republican field still includes former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns, former Libertarian Lily Tang Williams, and veteran’s issues advocate, Dean Poirier. Addition candidates could come forward before the June 10 filing deadline.
Cozzens declared his run for Congress in October, citing concerns with the Biden administration and “out-of-touch” Washington politicians.
It was his first campaign for elected office.
In order to run, he had stepped down as CEO of Schilling Beer Co., which he took from a start-up brewery to a multi-million dollar beer maker in the course of seven years.
He has not determined his future plans.
His campaign web site was taken down by Thursday afternoon.
Leading Republicans in the North Country offered their support for Cozzens’ decision.
State Sen. Erin Hennessey (R-Littleton) said, “I appreciate Jeff’s courage for stepping into the race and I completely understand his reasons for dropping out. You always have to put your family first.”
State Rep. Matt Simon (R-Littleton) added, “I know that Jeff is somebody that carefully considers the decisions he makes. I’m sure his decision was in the best interest of his family and the people of New Hampshire at this time.”
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Union) said, “Running for Congress is a difficult process for all who are involved and I congratulate Jeff for taking the time and effort to point out major national issues such as: inflation, workforce shortage, foreign policy, and the Southwest border security issue. His perspective will be missed in this race and I hope he will remain engaged as a private citizen and business leader at this very critical time in our history. I wish him and his family the very best.”
Cozzens was aiming to become the first Congressman to come from “North of the Notch” in over a century, since Raymond Stevens, of Landaff, served a single term from 1913-1915.
Hennessey expressed hope that someone else from the North Country might step forward during this election cycle.
“I was hopeful we would have somebody from the North Country represent us in Washington and I’m hopeful somebody else may jump into the race and do just that,” she said.
