Cozzens Off To Fast Start In Campaign Fundraising

Jeff Cozzens, the North Country brewer turned Republican candidate, out-raised his primary election opponents in the 2nd Congressional District.
Cozzens, the former CEO of Schilling Beer Co. in Littleton, brought in nearly $110,000 over the final three months of 2021, according to filings from the Federal Election Commission.
It’s the largest non-self-funded total in the Republican field.
Fifty-five percent of Cozzens’ donations came from in-state donors. That includes a healthy number of prominent northern New Hampshire businesspeople. Of the five donors who gave the $5,800-per-couple maximum, three were locals.
“We’re building a grassroots campaign supported by hard-working Granite Staters who are sick and tired of the status quo in Washington. I’m honored and grateful to have tremendous support throughout New Hampshire, including in the North Country,” Cozzens said.
The first-time candidate also collected $33,709 through the Republican Party’s WinRed online fundraising platform and $14,372 from out-of-state donors.
Notable among those out-of-state donors were prominent GOP operatives Sebastian and Katharine Gorka, who gave over $7,250.
Sebastian Gorka is a nationally-syndicated radio host and former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, who was permanently banned from YouTube for spreading misinformation related to the 2020 Presidential election.
Cozzens has appeared on Gorka’s radio show at least twice since declaring his candidacy.
Asked if he believes that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump, Cozzens said, “I have already stated for the record that election integrity is an important issue and that Joe Biden is, unfortunately, the President.”
In total, five Republicans are running in the GOP primary to challenge incumbent Democrat Annie Kuster.
Only Cozzens and former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns ($122,000) reported six-figure fundraising totals in the fourth-quarter of 2021. However, Burns campaign is almost entirely self-funded.
As of Dec. 31, Cozzens trailed Burns in cash on hand, $85,000 to $111,000.
Other candidates are state Rep. Jeffrey Greeson (R-Wentworth), veteran’s issues advocate Dean Poirier, and Capitol Hill rioter Jason Riddle.
Whoever emerges from the GOP field will be hard-pressed to match Kuster’s fundraising. She reported $2.12 million cash on hand at the end of 2021, according to the FEC.
CURRENT ISSUES
Since Cozzens announced his candidacy last fall, there have been significant developments in various areas.
Earlier this month the Republican National Committee censured two GOP lawmakers for participating on House January 6 committee and defended the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as “legitimate political discourse.” That created a rift within the party.
Cozzens did not directly respond to a question about whether he supported the work of the Jan. 6 committee.
However, he condemned political violence, and said, “whether we are talking about Antifa-inspired rioters that destroyed small businesses and public property and attacked police, or those individuals who committed acts of violence at the Capitol, anyone who breaks the law should be subject to our judicial system — and every person charged with a crime should be entitled to due process under the law.”
Meanwhile U.S.-Russian tensions continue to escalate over Ukraine.
Cozzens attributed the situation to what he called a weak American foreign policy.
“There is a reason that both China and Russia have become increasingly assertive over the last two years. Beginning with the debacle in Afghanistan, the Biden Administration’s foreign policy has been marred by inconsistency, political expediency, and indecision that undermines America’s standing in the world and makes us less safe.”
“Both Putin and the Chinese Communist Party see proverbial blood in the water—and bullies act out when they perceive weakness. We must return to an American foreign policy based on peace through strength that puts our country first, clearly identifies our priorities, and requires allies like Germany to step up.”
“We also need to take a hard look at our energy policies, as well as over-reliance on Chinese manufacturing. This Congress and Administration have failed miserably in these areas; in fact, their failures can be felt every time we go to the gas pump, pay a heating bill, or wait on a part ordered for our small businesses to arrive.”
Cozzens declined to answer questions related to GOP efforts to restrict teaching race, religion, gender, and sexuality through legislation such as New Hampshire’s Divisive Concepts Law, and about former President Trump calling for a Republican challenger to incumbent Gov Chris Sununu.
