ST. JOHNSBURY — A craft beverage company is eyeing a new home.
Artesano Mead/KIS Kombucha seek to relocate from their Groton headquarters to a custom-built 12,000 square-foot facility in the St. Johnsbury-Lyndon Industrial Park.
If all goes as planned, permit applications will be filed for St. Johnsbury Development Review Board approval later this year.
A new facility would allow the companies to increase production up to five times, a major step forward after 15 years of slow, steady growth.
Currently, the companies co-exist in a leased 3,500-square-foot space. They share equipment and resources but produce uniquely different products.
Artesano, co-owned by Mark Simakaski and Nichole Wolfgang, makes high-quality, hand-crafted meads, hard teas, vinegars, tonics, and honey. The ingredients are all-natural and locally sourced.
The business sprung from their beekeeping hobby. They used the honey to make mead and increased their output from small to bigger batches.
Artesano products are carried by approximately 100 stores statewide, Simakaski said, and a new facility will allow for the company’s continued growth, which has accelerated in recent years.
“The business is expanding; we need more space,” he said.
KIS Kombucha, founded by Andras Hadik, produces over a half-dozen varieties of kombucha. They include Jasmint (Jasmine tea base, spearmint, touch of lemongrass), Concord Grape (Green tea base and pure Concord grape juice), Carrot Ginger (Green tea base, pure carrot juice, plus pure ginger in the boil) and CBD (Green tea base, pure lime juice, with 20 mg of locally sourced organic CBD). The company also creates custom flavors to order.
According to Hadik, he was managing a small health food store in 2008 when a customer saw him drinking kombucha and gifted him the starter (live fermented culture) he has used ever since.
“This culture became more than just a kind gift from a stranger — it has been the culture used in KIS Kombucha for the entirety of our business adventure,” Hadik wrote. “I never did see her again, but I often think of her and her random act of kindness when I tip a bottle of KIS and drink from it.”
Last week the Lyndon Select Board agreed to support an Artesano/KIS application for a state grant through the Agency of Natural Resources, to fund the purchase, installation and monitoring of a pretreatment system.
Town sponsorship is a condition of the grant application, and Lyndon runs the wastewater system.
The pretreatment system would remove high-strength waste from the company’s wastewater discharge and reduce its wastewater bill under the town’s recently adopted sliding scale, which charges higher rates to process high-strength waste.
Even though the municipal wastewater treatment system has the capacity for the proposed business, town wastewater manager Roger Shelton said a pretreatment system would avoid future problems.
“My biggest fear is that I’ve seen breweries in the past overload waste water systems, and I don’t want to see that happen here,” he said.
For that reason, he supported the grant application and said the proposed business would be a welcome addition.
“I think it’s a great idea; I think it would be a great business to have in town,” he said.
At the Select Board’s request, the grant application will seek funding for post-installation monitoring of the company’s wastewater output to ensure the pretreatment system’s effectiveness.
The grant application deadline is this month.
