NEWPORT — Twenty area crafters met in the Newport Municipal Gym Saturday to socialize, share techniques, tips and tricks, and work on their projects, but mainly spend the day scrapbooking, card and quilt making, painting, knitting jewelry making, knitting and drawing to raise funds for the Newport Recreation Committee project to create a new playground and splash pad in Gardner Park.
The event was titled, “Crop ’Til You Drop.” Crafters were charged $30 per table for the event which went from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Included was a potluck lunch. In the center of the spacious gym was a table covered with a variety of craft idea packages for crafters and visitors who are broadening their choices of crafting projects.
