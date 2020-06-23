Craftsbury Academy Fights $143,000 Surprise Bill From Hardwick Electric

CRAFTSBURY COMMON — The Craftsbury School Board has filed a complaint with state utility regulators against Hardwick Electric Department over a $143,927 bill that school officials say accumulated unbeknownst to them over nine years.
The school board that governs Craftsbury Academy told the Vermont Public Utilities Commission that Hardwick Electric is to blame for installing a faulty meter in 2011.
“HED threatened to cut off the power to our school when we would not pay everything that they demanded,” the school board stated Tuesday in a letter to area media after an executive session meeting Monday.
“The taxpayers in Craftsbury should not be held financially responsible for HED’s errors. We have already offered to reasonably settle the matter, but HED has rejected our offers.”
The Vermont Public Utilities Commission’s hearing officer has opened an inquiry into the case.
The Craftsbury board wants HED to take responsibility for the problems caused by its own faulty meter and stop trying to disconnect the school, according to the complaint.
Surprise Bill
Craftsbury School District, in the complaint filed March 11 with the commission, stated it has received electricity from Hardwick Electric for years and has never failed to pay any bill from HED in full.
“HED now claims that when it installed the meter … it did so incorrectly, causing the meter to inaccurately measure the total amount of electricity used …” according to the complaint.
The school district did not know the meter was faulty.
And then, “unbeknownst” to the school district, HED said that the district underpaid for its electricity, according to the complaint.
“The mistake, if any, was entirely HED’s own doing and should have been discovered by HED when (the school district) made its first electrical payment.”
Craftsbury argues that HED should have compared Craftsbury’s bill to similar-sized facilities.
As a result, HED did not alert Craftsbury board and “allowed the underpayments to continue for close to nine years.”
In December 2019, HED “claimed to have discovered its mistake” and sent the bill to the school board, the complaint states.
The bill had increased to $143,927.83 as of March 16, according to a copy supplied by the school district.
The board “attempted to informally resolve the matter,” the complaint states.
Minutes of the June 1 school board meeting show that HED had offered to reduce the bill by between $10,000 and $20,000, to be paid off between 99 and 51 months. The board discussed it in executive session but took no action.
On Monday the board held another executive session and then went public with the situation.
The bill is based on an “estimate” of Craftsbury’s electricity usage over that time, which the board states “likely is not accurate,” the board states.
“The Craftsbury School Board is deeply disappointed by HED’s actions. The taxpayers in Craftsbury should not be held financially responsible for HED’s errors. We have already offered to reasonably settle the matter, but HED has rejected our offers.
“We hope that HED will reconsider its position so we can avoid expensive and time-consuming litigation. Especially now, our communities cannot afford these disputes.”
In the complaint, Craftsbury’s attorney Pietro Lynn argues that Craftsbury had no way of knowing that HED’s meter was faulty, that it was HED’s fault, and the commission should bar it from collecting the bill and any fees.
“Were the commission to enforce the payment of the alleged $139,019.75 in additional payments, this would serve as an injustice to the district as it would force the taxpayers of the district to cover that loss and would irreparably harm the Academy’s basic function of educating students,” the complaint states.
The attorney also argues that there is a four-year U.S. statute of limitations on requiring a customer to pay such a bill. In Vermont, the statute of limitations in general is six years, the attorney adds.
Adam Rosenberg, superintendent of the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union which includes Craftsbury, provided emails between the school district’s buildings and grounds supervisor and HED that includes the threat of disconnection.
In a letter emailed March 10, Mike Sullivan, general manager of HED, stated the school district’s attorney had corresponded with him in January about the bill but had not given correct advise to the district.
Sullivan wrote that the Craftsbury board had not picked a payment option or made a proper complaint to the commission under the regulations.
“… and since we have not heard from you in regard to the attached disconnect notice PLEASE BE ADVISED that Account 410740-006 is now on our schedule to be disconnected within the next 48 hours.”
A status conference on the complaint was delayed due to the statewide shut down but eventually held remotely by the hearing officer on June 10, according to minutes.
Hardwick Electric and the Vermont Department of Public Service, which represents the interests of consumers in Vermont, were represented, but Craftsbury was not.
Rosenberg stated that he was not aware of the status conference. A search at the PUC website did not show the order setting up that conference.
The hearing officer is seeking comment from the parties by July 2.
